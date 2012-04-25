BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.93
Feb 14 Charles River Laboratories International Inc
April 25 Lundin Mining Corp posted an 18 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt in part by lower average metal prices.
First-quarter net income fell to $58.3 million, or 10 cents per share from $71.2 million, or 12 cents per share, last year.
Sales rose 1 percent to $212.8 million. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd cuts share stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 10.3 percent to 35.5 million ADS
* Temasek Holdings (Private) LTD takes share stake of 128,970shares in amazon com inc - sec filing