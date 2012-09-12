Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
OSLO, Sept 12 Norway's giant Johan Sverdrup oil field could surprise on the upside and may yield more than people now expect, Lundin Petroleum Chief Executive Ashley Heppenstall said on Wednesday.
"I think ultimately we will get more out of this reservoir than people anticipate, because this is probably one of the best quality reservoirs found," Heppenstall told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
"This is perhaps not going to manifest itself right away but in time it will," he added.
The field, one of the world's biggest oil discoveries last year, is estimated to hold 1.7-3.3 billion barrels of oil.
It stretches over multiple North Sea production licences and players such as Norway's Statoil, Det Norske , Lundin and Denmark's Maersk are working out its exact size and how much each might be entitled to. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.