OSLO Jan 8 The Boeyla oil field in the Norwegian North Sea will start up late due to the late arrival of a rig, while development drilling on the Brynhild field has been slower than forecast, resulting in higher costs, Lundin Petroleum said on Wednesday.

Boeyla will start up about a quarter late compared to the previous guidance for first oil in the fourth quarter of 2014, said Lundin, a partner in both fields.