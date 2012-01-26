* Lundin sees its section at 1.3 bln bbls, midpoint of range

* Narrowed estimate cuts best-case view of joint field

* Company sees own daily output doubling in next 4 years

By Christopher Jungstedt and Gwladys Fouche

STOCKHOLM/OSLO, Jan 26 A giant North Sea oil discovery that has revived the prospects of a mature oil region may hold 2.2 billion to 2.8 billion barrels, substantially less than first hoped but still one of the biggest finds in the area, according to a new estimate.

The Johan Sverdrup field off Norway, the largest oil offshore discovery made worldwide last year and previously known as Aldous Major South/Avaldsnes, was until recently expected to contain 1.7 billion barrels to 3.3 billion barrels.

The section of the discovery called Avaldsnes, which is operated by Swedish minnow Lundin Petroleum, was expected to contain 800 million to 1.8 billion barrels until last week, when Lundin warned that the field was likely to be smaller than first thought.

Lundin's chief executive said on Thursday Avaldsnes was now seen around the mid-point of its latest range until further studies provide more data.

"Right now the middle of the range is the best estimate that we have, and the work that's going to be done will refine that range," Ashley Heppenstall told reporters ahead of a capital markets day event.

Asked whether 1.3 billion barrels - the mid-point - was the best guess the company currently had, Heppenstall said: "That is the best guess."

Assuming 1.3 billion barrels in Avaldsnes, the estimated range for the entire oil find would narrow to between 2.2 billion and 2.8 billion barrels, according to a Reuters calculation that includes Aldous Major South, the section operated by Statoil.

Lundin and Statoil will conduct more drilling at the field in the coming months to refine their estimates further.

At 2.8 billion barrels, the field would still be the third-biggest oil discovery ever made off Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has given a preliminary estimate that Johan Sverdrup holds around 1.8 billion barrels in total.

Heppenstall previously told Reuters Lundin's next update on the size of the discovery would probably come at the end of the first quarter.

INVESTMENTS

As for investments, Lundin expects to have a better idea of how much money will be needed to develop the field, lying some 130 km (81 miles) west of the Norwegian coastline, in a year or two.

Given the field's location in shallow depths and in an area where there is already extensive oil and gas infrastructures, developing it should be relatively cheap, Heppenstall said.

"This is not challenging from a technological perspective, and in my opinion (it will be) one of the, if not the, cheapest developments of this size going forward in the world," he said.

Norwegian authorities want Statoil and Lundin to join forces to develop the Johan Sverdrup discovery with a single operator, rather than two working separately.

Ongoing talks with the Norwegian major are going "very well", Heppenstall said, adding he expected an announcement on the subject "in the next few months".

The discovery of the giant North Sea field has dramatically boosted Lundin's fortunes, helping double its share value in 2011 and boost its growth plans for the years ahead.

"(We) will double our production over the next four years and likely double again when Johan Sverdrup comes on stream," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Lundin said it expected its 2012 daily production to be 32,000 to 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 33,200 boepd in 2011.

Asked where in that guidance Lundin's 2012 production was likely to end up, Heppenstall said: "Right now the mid-range is our best estimate," which would place it around 35,000 boepd. (editing by Jane Baird)