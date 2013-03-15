BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
OSLO, March 15 The Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum has drilled a dry well in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.
The well was drilled five kilometres (three miles) away from the Edvard Grieg field, in license block PL338.
The partners in the well are Lundin (50 percent), Austria's OMV (20 percent) and Wintershall, a unit of German chemical giant BASF, which has a 30-percent stake. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.