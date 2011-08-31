* Lundin to release new resource range soon

* Likely to drill third appraisal well on Avaldsnes in Q4

* Shares flat

STOCKHOLM, Aug 31 Swedish oil explorer and producer Lundin Petroleum said on Wednesday an appraisal well in the North Sea had confirmed an extension of the Avaldsnes field, part of the world's biggest oil discovery so far this year.

"The second Avaldsnes appraisal well results have confirmed the extension of the field to the south," Lundin CEO Ashley Heppenstall said in a statement.

"The Avaldsnes /Aldous Major South discovery is already the largest discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since the mid-1980s and I am confident it has the potential to grow as the field is appraised."

The company said it planned to release a revised resource range from the previously announced 100 - 400 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent (boe) from its PL501 licence area on the Norwegian Continental Shelf after September.

Lundin said it would probably drill a third appraisal well on Avaldsnes during the fourth quarter of 2011.

Lundin shares leaped in early August when Norway's Statoil said it had struck oil in the Aldous Major South prospect in the North Sea, and said the find might be connected to the Avaldsnes discovery made by Lundin.

Statoil later confirmed the two prospects were connected and estimated their combined size at between 500 million and 1.2 billion of recoverable boe.

Shares in Lundin were flat at 94.80 crowns at 0840 GMT underperforming Stockholm's blue-chip market .

Lundin Norway AS is the operator of PL501 with a 40 percent interest. Its partners are Statoil Petroleum AS with 40 percent and Maersk Oil Norway (MAERSKb.CO) with 20 percent interest.

Lundin has a 10 percent stake in the Aldous Major South prospect. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)