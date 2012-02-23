* Q4 EPS $0.07 vs $0.25 year ago

* Q4 sales down 22 pct

* Sees FY exploration expenditures at $50 mln (Adds details)

Feb 22 Lundin Mining's fourth-quarter profit sank about 71 percent, hurt by suspension of operations at Aguablanca, Spain, while the company forecast an increase in 2012 exploration expenditures.

For the quarter, the company earned $42.5 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with $146.1 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago. Sales fell 22 percent to $242.1 million.

Analysts on average expected Lundin to earn 11 cents per share, on revenue of $237.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating earnings fell 33 percent to $129.3 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011.

Suspension of operations at Aguablanca had a negative impact of $60.8 million on operating earnings for the full year and $131.7 million on sales for the year, the Toronto-based company said in a statement.

The company expects exploration expenditures to increase 17 percent to $50 million in the current year. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)