April 11 Lundin Mining said it entered
into an option agreement with the owners of the Touro copper
project in northern Spain, enabling it to buy an 80 percent
stake in the project for 60 million euros ($78.72 million).
The Canadian miner will form a joint venture company with
the two private Spanish owners of the project and will fund all
of the project costs, if the option is exercised.
"We believe the project has the potential to be rapidly
advanced and we are well on our way to making a decision on the
option, having mobilized several drill rigs onto the property
earlier this year," Paul Conibear, chief executive officer of
Lundin said in a statement.
The option will expire on Oct. 1, unless extended.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
