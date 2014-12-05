PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
Dec 5 Dec 4 Lundin Mining Corp : * Provides operating outlook for 2015-2017 * Says commissioning and production at Eagle in 2014 will add significantly to total nickel production in 2015 * Says capital expenditures for 2015 for mines operated by the company are expected to be $470 million * Sees 2015 total attributable copper production (tonnes) 258,000 - 272,000 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.