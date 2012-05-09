* Still sees 2012 output at 32,000 to 38,000 boepd
* Says maintenance, storm damage to weigh on Q2 production
* Q1 EBITDA $309 mln vs forecast $259 mln
STOCKHOLM, May 9 Oil company Lundin Petroleum
posted a bigger quarterly profit rise than expected on
Wednesday, and said it stood by its production guidance for 2012
even though maintenance work and storm damage would dent
second-quarter output.
Lundin Petroleum, whose main business is to probe for
hydrocarbon deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop,
stood by its guidance for output in the range of 32,000 to
38,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) this year.
Output was 33,300 boepd in 2011.
The Swedish company said its production in the first quarter
rose to 34,700 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) from a
year-earlier 33,500 to come in just above the average forecast
of 34,526 boepd seen by analysts.
Bolstered by the higher production in the quarter, earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at Lundin
rose to $309 million from $238 million a year ago, comfortably
exceeding the $259 million forecast by analysts.
After the strong start to the year, Lundin Petroleum said
output in the second quarter would be hit by maintenance work at
the Norwegian Alvheim and Indonesian Singa fields, while storm
damage had halted production on the Oudna field, off Tunisia.
Lundin also said a number of its exploration wells - eight
are planned for 2012 - had been delayed due to harsh winter
weather and tight schedules for many drill rigs.
The company, owner of blocks in oil and gas fields in Europe
and Southeast Asia, came under the spotlight on the prospects
for rich rewards from its stakes in the massive Johan Sverdup
field off Norway, one of last year's biggest oil discoveries.
The field, discovered by Norway's Statoil and
Lundin, has been estimated to hold 1.7-3.3 billion barrels, and
the companies are in the process of drilling more wells this
year to more precisely gauge its size.
This month Norway's Petroleum Directorate said two wells
drilled by Lundin, the seventh and eighth at the field, had
confirmed "good to very good reservoir quality", raising hopes
after disappointing results from an earlier well.
"We have already completed two appraisal wells this year
and will complete a further two wells before year-end," Chief
Executive Ashley Heppenstall said, adding that Statoil in
addition would drill a further three appraisal wells this year.
