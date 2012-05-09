* Still sees 2012 output at 32,000 to 38,000 boepd

* Says maintenance, storm damage to weigh on Q2 production

* Q1 EBITDA $309 mln vs forecast $259 mln (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, May 9 Oil company Lundin Petroleum posted a bigger quarterly profit rise than expected on Wednesday, and said it stood by its production guidance for 2012 even though maintenance work and storm damage would dent second-quarter output.

Lundin Petroleum, whose main business is to probe for hydrocarbon deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop, stood by its guidance for output in the range of 32,000 to 38,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) this year.

Output was 33,300 boepd in 2011.

The Swedish company said its production in the first quarter rose to 34,700 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) from a year-earlier 33,500 to come in just above the average forecast of 34,526 boepd seen by analysts.

Bolstered by the higher production in the quarter, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at Lundin rose to $309 million from $238 million a year ago, comfortably exceeding the $259 million forecast by analysts.

After the strong start to the year, Lundin Petroleum said output in the second quarter would be hit by maintenance work at the Norwegian Alvheim and Indonesian Singa fields, while storm damage had halted production on the Oudna field, off Tunisia.

Lundin also said a number of its exploration wells - eight are planned for 2012 - had been delayed due to harsh winter weather and tight schedules for many drill rigs.

The company, owner of blocks in oil and gas fields in Europe and Southeast Asia, came under the spotlight on the prospects for rich rewards from its stakes in the massive Johan Sverdup field off Norway, one of last year's biggest oil discoveries.

The field, discovered by Norway's Statoil and Lundin, has been estimated to hold 1.7-3.3 billion barrels, and the companies are in the process of drilling more wells this year to more precisely gauge its size.

This month Norway's Petroleum Directorate said two wells drilled by Lundin, the seventh and eighth at the field, had confirmed "good to very good reservoir quality", raising hopes after disappointing results from an earlier well.

"We have already completed two appraisal wells this year and will complete a further two wells before year-end," Chief Executive Ashley Heppenstall said, adding that Statoil in addition would drill a further three appraisal wells this year. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Christopher Jungstedt; Editing by Will Waterman)