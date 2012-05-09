STOCKHOLM May 9 Swedish oil company Lundin
Petroleum posted a higher-than-expected first-quarter
core profit on Wednesday and stood by its production target for
2012, though maintenance and stormy weather would dent output in
the second quarter.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
at Lundin, whose main business is to probe for hydrocarbon
deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop, were $309
million versus $259 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts
and a year-ago $238 million.
The company also said that a number of its exploration wells
- eight are planned for 2012 - had been delayed due to harsh
winter weather and squeezed schedules for many drill rigs.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard)