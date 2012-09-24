STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 Lundin Petroleum : * Successful results from johan sverdrup appraisal well * Says wholly owned subsidiary Lundin Norway AS (Lundin Norway) has successfully completed the side-track 16/2-13A of the appraisal well 16/2-13S * Says the results from the well are excellent in respect of reservoir quality and thickness, validating the field geological model and confirming a deeper oil water contact at this location * Says side-track well (16/2-13A) encountered a gross reservoir column of approximately 22 metres, of which 12 metres were above the oil water contact -- The top of the reservoir was 4 metres shallower than the prognosis