OSLO May 6 Lundin Petroleum's Luno II discovery in the North Sea may contain between 25 and 120 million barrels of oil equivalent, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.

The modest find was made in production license PL359, 15 kilometres (9 miles) south of the Edvard Grieg oilfield.

Lundin Petroleum has a 40-percent stake in the discovery. The other partners are Statoil, with 30 percent, and Premier Oil, with 40 percent.

Lundin Petroleum confirmed the numbers in a separate statement.