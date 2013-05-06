U.S. insurer AIG to set up EU subsidiary in Luxembourg
LONDON, March 8 U.S. insurer AIG plans to set up a European Union subsidiary in Luxembourg, as well as keeping operations in Britain, it said on Wednesday.
OSLO May 6 Lundin Petroleum's Luno II discovery in the North Sea may contain between 25 and 120 million barrels of oil equivalent, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.
The modest find was made in production license PL359, 15 kilometres (9 miles) south of the Edvard Grieg oilfield.
Lundin Petroleum has a 40-percent stake in the discovery. The other partners are Statoil, with 30 percent, and Premier Oil, with 40 percent.
Lundin Petroleum confirmed the numbers in a separate statement.
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain's major supermarket chains could benefit from a small decline in overall spending by Britons because people will eat at home more rather than dining out, the boss of Sainsbury's said on Wednesday.