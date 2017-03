OSLO Nov 18 Swedish oil and gas producer Lundin Petroleum has drilled a dry exploration well offshore Malaysia, the firm said on Tuesday.

Lundin and British EnQuest each hold 42.5 percent while Malaysia's Petronas Carigali holds 15 percent in the two blocks where the Kitabu-1 well, now to be plugged and abandoned, is located. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)