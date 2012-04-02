UPDATE 5-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates comment, prices; paragraphs 2, 9)
April 2 Swedish oil and gas company Lundin Petroleum AB said its Gaupe field in the southern North Sea has started production on March 31.
The Gaupe field, offshore Norway, has estimated gross recoverable reserves of about 31 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and an expected net peak production of 6,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd).
Production from the Gaupe field will help Lundin, which has a 40 percent working interest in it, to double its output to 70,000 boepd by late 2015, Chief Executive Ashley Heppenstall said in a statement.
Lundin's shares, which have lost about 17 percent of their value this year, closed at C$21.55 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates comment, prices; paragraphs 2, 9)
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's coal production fell by 51 percent to a record low last year as all large deep mines closed and others neared the end of their operational life, preliminary government statistics showed on Thursday.
(Adds table, tender details) SINGAPORE/MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's OLT LNG import terminal moored off the Tuscan coast is seeking up to 20 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between April and September, two trade sources with direct knowledge of the tender said on Thursday. The Italian firm is seeking delivery of two cargoes in September, three cargoes in the months of April and June, and four cargoes in May, July and August. The tender closes on Mar. 6 and will h