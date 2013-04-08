* Size estimate due after tests finished in 2-3 weeks

* Lundin shares up 3.5 pct, outperforming European oil index

* Premier Oil up 3.09 pct, Statoil shares up 1.24 pct

OSLO/STOCKHOLM, April 8 Lundin Petroleum has struck oil in a "potentially significant" discovery in the North Sea, sending the Swedish oil firm's shares up 3 percent on Monday.

The company did not say how much oil and gas it thought could lay buried at the site but said it had found an oil column of more than 40 metres (131 feet) and that the oil was of good quality.

Lundin will provide an estimate for the size of the field after tests are completed in two to three weeks, it said.

The discovery, called Luno II, was drilled some 15 kilometres (9 miles) from Lundin's Edvard Grieg field, in the same geological formation where the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field was discovered two years ago.

Lundin has a 40-percent interest in production licence PL 359, where the Luno II well was drilled. The other partners are Statoil with 30 percent and Premier Oil with 30 percent.

The discovery could be worth some 5-7 Swedish crowns per share for Lundin and 0.35-0.45 Norwegian crown per share for Statoil, said Teodor Sveen Nilsen, an analyst at Swedbank First Securities, in a note to clients.

"The existence of a thick reservoir section at this location is excellent news. The reservoir quality, whilst not the same as Johan Sverdrup, appears good and will now be tested," Lundin Petroleum Chief Executive Ashley Heppenstall said in a statement.

Shares in Lundin were up 3.27 percent at 0848 GMT, outperforming a European oil and gas index up 0.75 percent.

Shares in Statoil were up 1.24 percent, while Premier Oil was up 3.09 percent.