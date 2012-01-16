* Expects to cut view on oil in southern Avaldsnes area
* Completes Avaldsnes appraisal well 16/5-2S offshore Norway
* Shares dive 16 pct
* Says not to lower low end of Avaldsnes estimate range
(Adds company, analyst comments, updates shares)
By Anna Ringstrom and Christopher Jungstedt
STOCKHOLM, Jan 16 - Lundin Petroleum AB said
on Monday the southern part of the large Avaldsnes discovery in
the North Sea is likely to yield less oil than previously
thought, sending its shares down more than 15 percent.
The Avaldsnes field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf was
part of one of the biggest new discoveries of oil in 2011.
Together with Statoil's Aldous Major find, the field is
one of the largest ever discovered off Norway .
The Swedish oil explorer and producer has not
given any estimates for contents in the southern area, but said
it had drilled a well there as part of an appraisal programme.
"The impact of this well on the southern extent of
the Avaldsnes discovery is currently being evaluated and will
most likely reduce current resource estimates for this area,"
the group said in a statement.
A spokeswoman said Lundin would however not lower the bottom
of its estimate range for the entire Avaldsnes field, which is
for between 800 million to 1.8 billion barrels of reserves.
Lundin has a 40 percent share of the Avaldsnes discovery,
while Statoil holds 40 percent and A.P. Moller-Maersk
20 percent.
Lundin's shares, which have nearly doubled in value since it
quadrupled its Avaldsnes estimate in September last year, were
down 15.5 percent at 1027 GMT at 149.90 crowns, their lowest
since November last year .
"Our Lundin Petroleum valuation includes a risked upside
potential of the Aldous/Avaldsnes discovery of 14 Norwegian
crowns per share, an upside potential which now could be less
probable," Swedbank analyst Teodor Sveen Nilsen said in a note
to clients.
Spokeswoman Maria Hamilton said Lundin would narrow the
estimate range for the contents of the full field after the
appraisal programme, but not lower it due to the news on Monday.
"It doesn't change the 800 (million barrels)," she said. "It
won't go below that."
ABG Sundal Collier analyst Anders Holte said Lundin would
probably lower the upper part of the range to 1.3 billion
barrels. "The uncertainty has been the southern part of the
field," he said.
The combined Aldous Major South and Avaldsnes
discovery, which has been estimated to have a potential of up to
3.3 billion barrels of oil equivalents (boe) in reserves, was
made last year and could be the third-largest biggest oil
discovery made off Norway.
Statoil supports Lundin's view that volumes at Avaldsnes oil
may be smaller than expected, a spokesman for the company said.
(additional reporting by Love Liman, editing by Jane Merriman)