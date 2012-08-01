* EBITDA $272 vs forecast $234

* Shaves production target for 2012

* Sees oil production at Johan Sverdrup in 2018 (Adds detail, background, company comment)

STOCKHOLM, Aug 1 Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum trimmed its production target slightly for 2012 due to problems at some fields off Norway as it reported profits ahead of analysts expectations.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Lundin, whose main business is to probe for hydrocarbon deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop, were $272 million versus $234 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago $267 million.

Production in the quarter was in line with analysts' expectations but the company narrowed its forecast for the full year to a range between 33,000 boepd to 37,000 boepd from the previous range of 32,000 to 38,000 boepd.

Output was 33,300 boepd in 2011. The company said the change was due to problems with the Gaupe and Volund fields off Norway.

"The upside remains continued outperformance from the Alvheim and Volund fields whilst the downside risk includes deterioration of Gaupe production coupled with higher than expected water cut development in the Volund production wells," Chief Executive Ashley Heppenstall said in a statement.

The company, owner of blocks in oil and gas fields in Europe and Southeast Asia, came under the spotlight on the prospects for rich rewards from its stake in the massive Johan Sverdup field off Norway, one of last year's biggest oil discoveries.

The size of the field, earlier estimated to hold 1.7-3.3 billion barrels of oil, has been a subject of debate this year after Lundin announced a disappointing well in January.

Subsequent appraisal wells were more successful.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, which initially aimed to update its resource estimate for Johan Sverdrup in the first half of this year, has pushed back its update to the end of 2012.

Lundin said it expected further work would need to be done to determine the size of the field.

"I now expect that further appraisal drilling will take place in 2013 to fully delineate the field which covers an area of over 150 square kilometres," Heppenstall said.

The company also said it had agreed a plan with partners in Johan targeting the first production of oil by the end of 2018.

Lundin holds 40 percent in one of the two blocks, named PL501, in Johan Sverdrup. Statoil owns 40 percent and Maersk 20 percent.

Lundin also has a 10 percent share in the other block, called PL265. Statoil has 40 percent of that block, Petoro 30 percent, and Det Norske 20 percent.