STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum posted slightly higher than expected fourth-quarter core profit on Wednesday but gave no new information about its part of the giant Johan Sverdrup discovery, the largest oil find in the world in 2011.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at $245 million versus $230 million seen in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts and a year-ago $178 million.

In January, appraisal drilling showed Lundin's part of the Johan Sverdrup field may hold somewhat less oil than originally hoped.