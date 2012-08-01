UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
STOCKHOLM Aug 1 Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum posted a higher-than-expected second-quarter core profit on Wednesday, but trimmed its production target slightly for 2012.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Lundin, whose main business is to probe for hydrocarbon deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop, were $272 million versus $234 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago $267 million.
The company also said it had agreed a plan with partners in the giant Johan Sverdrup field off Norway targeting the first production of oil by the end of 2018.
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.