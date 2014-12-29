OSLO Dec 29 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum
has begun production at its Brynhild oil field off Norway with
output above the 12,000 barrel-per-day plateau which the company
had expected, it said on Monday.
Brynhild, which began producing on Dec 25, is the first of
four field developments Lundin expects to complete by the end of
2015, it said.
Close to the British continental shelf, it is tied in to
Shell's floating production and storage facility on the
Pierce field.
Lundin owns 90 percent of the Brynhild licence while
Talisman holds the remaining 10 percent.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)