OSLO Dec 29 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum has begun production at its Brynhild oil field off Norway with output above the 12,000 barrel-per-day plateau which the company had expected, it said on Monday.

Brynhild, which began producing on Dec 25, is the first of four field developments Lundin expects to complete by the end of 2015, it said.

Close to the British continental shelf, it is tied in to Shell's floating production and storage facility on the Pierce field.

Lundin owns 90 percent of the Brynhild licence while Talisman holds the remaining 10 percent. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)