OSLO May 3 Lundin Petroleum's Gohta oilfind in the Norwegian Arctic contains less oil and gas than previously thought after disappointing drilling results, the company and the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday.

"The resource estimate for the find will have to be reduced after this well," the NPD said in a statement.

Lundin Petroleum is the operator of the find and has a stake of 40 percent. Aker BP is a partner with a 60-percent stake. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)