OSLO Jan 29 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum
said on Friday it will cut its 2016 capital spending by around a
quarter compared to last year and doubled its production
guidance due to a new oilfield coming onstream.
Oil and gas firms have been squeezing costs as crude prices
have dropped by around 70 percent since mid-2014. Lundin said it
expects to spend $1.1 billion on total capital expenditures this
year, down 26 percent from last year.
"More than ever in this challenging oil price environment, a
strong focus on operational efficiency, production performance
and cost discipline will be in the forefront of our minds,"
Chief Executive Alex Schneiter said in a statement.
The company expects to produce between 60,000 and 70,000
barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) this year, which is
about double the average rate achieved in 2015. The sharp
increase will be mainly due to its Edvard Grieg oilfield off
Norway, which came on stream at the end of November last year,
it said.
Lundin also raised its estimated reserves to 685 million
barrels of oil equivalents as of the end of 2015, up 292 percent
from a year earlier. The jump in reserves mainly reflected the
inclusion of the giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea,
expected to start production by end-2019.
Lundin, which has a 22.6 percent stake in the Sverdrup
field, said the project was progressing according to plan and
that "given the current market environment and optimisation
efforts, the project is achieving significant cost reductions
compared to the (original) estimate".
Lundin's shares were down 0.4 percent at 0830 GMT,
underperforming a 1.6 percent rise in the STOXX 600 Oil & Gas
index, as the company's new targets were lower than
investors had expected.
"Production guidance is weaker than expected. Investments
and the reserve revision are also lower than our forecasts ...
All in all it's negative," DNB Markets analyst Helge Andre
Martinsen said. DNB markets had expected 2016 production of
75,600 boepd, according to a research note published on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord and Stine Jacobsen; Editing
by Susan Fenton)