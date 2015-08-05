* Weaker than expected Q2 core earnings

OSLO, Aug 5 Swedish oil and gas firm Lundin Petroleum missed second-quarter core earnings forecasts, hit by lower than expected production, and cut its average daily output estimate for this year.

Lundin, which produces oil in Norway and South East Asia, said on Wednesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 38 percent on the year to $106.5 million, below a mean forecast for $125 million in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The firm cut its 2015 production guidance to 32,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) from a previous forecast of between 41,000 and 51,000 boepd.

It blamed weaker than expected output at its Brynhild field and delays in installing the top of a platform at its Edvard Grieg field.

Second-quarter average daily production was 28,900 boepd, below analysts' average forecast of 30,924 boepd, though up from 25,400 boepd in same quarter a year ago.

At 0730 GMT, Lundin shares were down 5.2 percent at 119.3 crowns.

However, the company said it was still targetting a 2015 exit production rate of 75,000 boepd, with first oil from Edvard Grieg expected by late December.

Lundin said it was "in strong health" and expected cost of operations going forward below $10 per barrel. It also said it had "strong access to liquidity to withstand the current low oil price environment".

The company said in a separate release it expected to add more reserves from Edvard Grieg towards the end of the year after a successful appraisal well which showed a gross oil column of 66 metres.

At the end of second quarter Lundin Petroleum had proven and probable reserves of 187.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Its biggest asset is the up to 3 billion barrels Johan Sverdrup field offshore Norway which is on track for first oil in late 2019, Lundin said. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Mark Potter)