* Weaker than expected Q2 core earnings
* Cuts average daily production for 2015
* Expects Edward Grieg field to add more reserve
* Shares down 5 pct
(adds detail, background, shares)
OSLO, Aug 5 Swedish oil and gas firm Lundin
Petroleum missed second-quarter core earnings
forecasts, hit by lower than expected production, and cut its
average daily output estimate for this year.
Lundin, which produces oil in Norway and South East Asia,
said on Wednesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 38 percent on the year to
$106.5 million, below a mean forecast for $125 million in a
Reuters poll of analysts..
The firm cut its 2015 production guidance to 32,000 barrels
of oil equivalents per day (boepd) from a previous forecast of
between 41,000 and 51,000 boepd.
It blamed weaker than expected output at its Brynhild field
and delays in installing the top of a platform at its Edvard
Grieg field.
Second-quarter average daily production was 28,900 boepd,
below analysts' average forecast of 30,924 boepd, though up from
25,400 boepd in same quarter a year ago.
At 0730 GMT, Lundin shares were down 5.2 percent at 119.3
crowns.
However, the company said it was still targetting a 2015
exit production rate of 75,000 boepd, with first oil from Edvard
Grieg expected by late December.
Lundin said it was "in strong health" and expected cost of
operations going forward below $10 per barrel. It also said it
had "strong access to liquidity to withstand the current low oil
price environment".
The company said in a separate release it expected to add
more reserves from Edvard Grieg towards the end of the year
after a successful appraisal well which showed a gross oil
column of 66 metres.
At the end of second quarter Lundin Petroleum had proven and
probable reserves of 187.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Its biggest asset is the up to 3 billion barrels Johan
Sverdrup field offshore Norway which is on track for first oil
in late 2019, Lundin said.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by
Mark Potter)