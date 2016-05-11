* Beats core earnings forecast on strong production
* Lifts output estimate for Johan Sverdrup field
* Maintains 2016 production outlook
(Adds outlook, Q1 production, bullets, background)
OSLO, May 11 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum
raised output estimates for the first phase of the giant Johan
Sverdrup field on Wednesday as it beat first-quarter core
earnings expectations helped by a strong production and a forex
exchange gain.
Lundin raised its daily output estimate for the first phase
of the Sverdrup field in the North Sea, the largest oil find in
Norway in 30 years.
"We have recently completed a de-bottleneck study for Phase
1 of the project which concludes a potential of an increased
processing capacity from the previously guided range of 315,000
to 380,000 bopd up to a revised 440,000 bopd," it said in a
statement.
The operator of Sverdrup is Statoil, while other
partners include state-owned Petoro, Det norske and
Denmark's Maersk Oil.
First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 45 percent to $125 million, well
above a mean forecast for $66.9 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Lundin swung to a net profit of $114 million from a loss of
$231 million a year earlier.
This "was mainly driven by the excellent production
performance and a net foreign exchange gain (of $158.6 million)
as a result of the weakening USD against the Norwegian Krone and
the euro," it said.
First-quarter production rose to 62,400 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) from 25,800 boepd a year earlier
buoyed by output from the Edvard Grieg field which came onstream
at the end of 2015.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Gwladys Fouche and
Jason Neely)