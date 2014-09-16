Sept 16 Luoniushan Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.65 billion yuan (268.47 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oUL0NQ; bit.ly/XuUsQU

