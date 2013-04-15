PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 Brazilian oil equipment company Lupatech SA failed to pay 83.15 million reais ($41.6 million) in interest on conversible local debt notes in the latest sign of financial and operational strains facing companies in the once-thriving sector.
The Caxias do Sul, Brazil-based company was scheduled to deposit such amount, which included overdue interest payments corresponding to last year, in bondholder accounts on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Thiago Piovesan said in a securities filing.
March 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.
ZURICH, March 2 Combining Roche's Perjeta and Herceptin drugs with chemotherapy reduced recurrence of aggressive breast cancer or death compared to Herceptin and chemo, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.