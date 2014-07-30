By Jeb Blount
| RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30
A 39 percent surge in
shares of Lupatech SA, a Brazilian oil equipment
company coming out of bankruptcy, is not justified by the terms
of a recent restructuring and capital increase, traders and
investors told Reuters.
Lupatech, which traded at 26 centavos before a debt
restructuring plan was approved last week, closed at 36 centavos
on Tuesday, five sessions after announcing the plan that helped
cut debt by more than two-thirds but gave the company little or
no new cash for investment.
During the period, Lupatech stock rose as high as 63
centavos and volume soared. More than one-fifth of the shares
were traded through XP Investimentos, a Brazilian brokerage
popular with retail investors.
At Tuesday's close, the share price was 38 percent above the
26 centavos at which investors can buy Lupatech if they purchase
a option valued at 1 centavo, said a trader at a São Paulo-based
hedge fund.
"Why would anyone pay 36, 40 or even 60 centavos for
Lupatech, when you can buy it for 26 centavos," said the trader,
who requested anonymity to comply with the fund's policies.
"Worse, under the restructuring, current shareholders are going
to be heavily diluted."
Lupatech ran into trouble after borrowing heavily to meet
new national oil-industry content rules only to see
capital-intensive projects to build flow-control equipment
delayed. Its restructuring was approved by 95 percent of
creditors.
Under the restructuring, two-thirds of the new capital will
go to creditors such as Brazil's state-owned development bank
BNDES and bondholders. Existing shareholders can buy the
remaining one-third but nearly all of that cash will go to
creditors.
Lupatech's recovery will only begin in December, at the
earliest, when new shareholders take charge, a source directly
involved with the restructuring process told Reuters.
An investor betting the stock will keep falling said his
hedge fund valued Lupatech at 2 centavos, even after the
restructuring. So-called short sellers borrow stock and sell it,
seeking profit by buying it back later at a lower price.
The price jump may be due to a "short squeeze," or when
short sellers must buy Lupatech at a loss when bets expire
before they make a profit.
"We're shorting, but the current value is ridiculous," said
Antonio Bueno, who oversees 80 million reais in assets ($35
million) at Ujay Capital. "We're betting against Lupatech
because it has no new capital and dilution will hurt existing
shareholders."
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo and Jeffrey
Benkoe)