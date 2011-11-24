* Default worries grow on restructuring amid market gloom

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 Shares of Lupatech (LUPA3.SA) fell to a record low on Thursday as a key shareholder sought to capitalize one of Brazil's biggest oil-industry suppliers to stave off default on $275 million of perpetual bonds.

A Lupatech default would deal a blow to Brazil's dreams of a vast domestic oil services industry, but an expected capital injection led by the state development bank BNDES threatens to dilute the stock's value.

"We are in conversations with Lupatech about market alternatives to strengthen the company's capital structure in order to implement its investment plan," a BNDES spokesman told Reuters, asking not to be named due to company policy.

Lupatech stock dropped 26 percent to a record low on Thursday, and the company has lost 80 percent of its market capitalization this year.

The yield on the company's perpetual bonds issued in 2007 USG57058AA01=R has spiked to more than 29 percent on Thursday from about 18 percent a week ago. The sell-off could deepen on Friday when U.S. markets reopen after the Thanksgiving holiday.

"One thing the company has going for it, although not necessarily for its creditors... is the government's interest in keeping it around as a Brazilian company supplying (state-controlled oil giant) Petrobras," said Flavio Barros, a fund manager for Grau Gestao de Ativos in Sao Paulo.

Lupatech is one of several companies that have made big investments in anticipation of an industry spending spree, only to find delays and regulatory issues have slowed contracts to a trickle, pinching cash flow as debt payments come due.

The company's cash crunch has been exacerbated by a turbulent moment in capital markets, as banks and investors cut back lending to protect themselves from the potential fallout of a sovereign debt crisis in Europe.

Lupatech may have bought itself breathing room with a 60 million reais ($32 million) credit line from major shareholder Petros, the pension fund for employees of Petrobras (PETR4.SA), but the default risk continued to shake investor confidence.

"Although the 60 million reais solves the very short term, it is not enough for the company's solvency," Bradesco BBI analyst Auro Rozenbaum told clients in a note, saying the company had reached its debt limit.

"In our understanding a capitalization is about to be announced, and we expect no less than 200 million to 250 million reais, resulting in significant dilution," he wrote.

Lupatech declined to comment on investor concerns. The company released a statement on Wednesday saying it had the full support of its shareholders, including Petros and state development bank BNDES, in improving its capital structure.

FALLING SHORT OF HYPE

A string of acquisitions and a lack of working capital have exacerbated Lupatech's cash crunch. But its struggles also shed light on an industry falling short of the hype that followed deep-water oil discoveries in 2007, promising to make Brazil the world's No.3 producer by the end of this decade.

Petrobras alone, which produces more than 90 percent of Brazil's crude, plans to spend $225 billion on expansion over the next five years to find new oil, build new refineries and expand output - the world's biggest corporate investment plan.

Despite those lofty ambitions, Petrobras has struggled to increase output in recent years. Revenue has also suffered from policies fixing gasoline and diesel prices, forcing the company to cut costs in some areas and push back spending in others.

"The industry has seen that investments by Petrobras aren't coming at the pace that was expected," said Barros. "The sector is definitely suffering."

Political wrangling, aggravated by a recent oil spill at one of Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) wells, has also delayed government auctions for the rights to develop vast offshore reserves, freezing further expansion of the industry.

While other suppliers have adjusted their debt structure to reflect the new outlook, Barros said, Lupatech has been caught without cash on hand to cover obligations.

Lupatech has 313 million reais in debt maturing in the next 12 months, according to its third-quarter results. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of cash generation known as EBITDA - for the past twelve months was just 72 million reais.

Of the company's short-term debt, 67 million reais matures by the end of the year. Lupatech had less than 31 million reais in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September.

As a result, Lupatech is scrambling to sell non-core assets, including auto parts maker Steelinject, which serves as collateral for the 2007 perpetual bonds. The company has asked bondholders for permission to sell Steelinject, offering a cash payment of $2.50 for each $2,000 of principal as incentive.

However, many investors took the request as a dire signal, triggering a sell-off that has driven up borrowing costs and plunged the stock to a record low of 3.45 reais per share.

($1 = 1.89 reais)

(With reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Jeb Blount; Editing by Todd Benson, Bernard Orr)