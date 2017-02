Oct 19 Lupin says:

* Gets final U.S. FDA approval for levetiracetam oral solution.

* Levetiracetam oral solution is a generic version of UCB's brand Keppra.

* Keppra, used to treat myoclonic seizures, has market size of about $63 million in the U.S.

* Shipments will begin shortly. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)