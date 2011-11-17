Nov 17 Indian drugmaker Lupin said on Thursday it's unit has signed an agreement to buy Japan's I'rom Pharmaceutical Co for an undisclosed sum.

This is Lupin's second acquisition in Japan after it bought Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co in 2007.

I'rom is a Tokyo-based speciality injectables drugmaker and had annual sales of 5.36 billion yen ($69.7 million)for year ended March 2011, Lupin said in a statement.

($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)