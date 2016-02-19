BRIEF-Abbott and Alere amend terms of merger agreement
* Under amended terms, Abbott will pay $51 per common share to acquire Alere
Feb 19 Lupin Ltd and Gavis Pharmaceuticals LLC must divest two drugs for the Indian generic drugmaker's proposed $880 million acquisition of Gavis to go through, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said.
The FTC's proposed consent order requires the companies to divest the drugs, used to treat bacterial infections and ulcerative colitis, to G&W Laboratories to address anticompetetive concerns. (1.usa.gov/1QOj0su)
Lupin, India's third-largest drugmaker by sales, last year said it would buy Gavis to revive flagging growth in the United States. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.