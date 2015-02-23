* Plant makes oral contraceptives for United States
* Received approval for one drug from plant since FDA audit
MUMBAI Feb 23 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has raised concerns over production
processes at a plant that makes oral contraceptives operated by
Lupin Ltd, India's fourth-largest generic drug
manufacturer by sales.
The FDA inspected the plant in January this year, after
which it issued the company a so-called Form 483, listing six
observations on the manufacturing processes at the plant, Lupin
said in a statement on Monday.
Lupin didn't disclose the nature of the observations. Once a
Form 483 is issued by the FDA, a company has 15 days to respond
before the FDA takes further action.
The FDA's concerns come as India's generic drugmakers
continue to face close regulatory scrutiny on their products. In
recent months, local plants of firms including Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr Reddy's Laboratories
Ltd, and Cadila Healthcare Ltd have all come
under the FDA's scanner due to production quality issues.
The Lupin plant, at Pithampur in central India, produces
both oral contraceptives and treatments for eye diseases for
sale in the United States. The U.S. oral contraceptives market,
in which Lupin is a leading supplier, is valued at about $5
billion and the firm has filed for approval of close to 36
products in that segment so far.
Lupin, which started selling oral contraceptives in the U.S.
in 2011, said that since the FDA audit it has won U.S. approvals
to launch one new drug and transfer production of two existing
medicines to the same plant. The company also said it had
received FDA approval for a generic version of Allergan Inc's
Lumigan opthalmic solution, which was filed from its
Pithampur plant.
The FDA regularly audits plants that export products to the
United States. When it issues a Form 483, it outlines conditions
or practices at the plant that it believes may cause the
products made there to be in violation of its standards.
The Pithampur plant is Lupin's second-largest manufacturing
facility exporting to its largest market, the United States. The
FDA letter could impact approvals of new drugs made at the
plant, analysts at brokerage Motilal Oswal said in a note.
Lupin said the FDA in November inspected its plant in Pune
in western India and did not outline any concerns.
Shares in Lupin were trading down 2.5 percent at 1029 GMT,
after having fallen as much as 5.3 percent earlier in the day.
The broader Mumbai market was down 1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by
Sumeet Chatterjee and Kenneth Maxwell)