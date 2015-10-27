BRIEF-Nuvectra amends deal with Aleva to modify payment schedule
* Nuvectra - effective March 30, co entered into amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A to amend development agreement between Aleva and co
MUMBAI Oct 27 Lupin Ltd, one of India's top five drugmakers by sales, reported second-quarter net profit much below market estimates, due to lower revenue from its largest market, the United States.
Net profit for the July-September quarter slumped 35 percent to 4.09 billion rupees ($62.97 million). That was much below the 5.68 billion rupees analysts on average estimated, according to Thomson Reuters data.
U.S. sales fell about 9 percent to 11.55 billion rupees.
Lupin's performance has been hurt in recent quarters by lower number of generic drug approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"A lack of material (drug) launches continued to dampen growth" in the second quarter, Lupin's Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said in a statement on Tuesday.
($1 = 64.9550 Indian rupees)
NEW YORK, April 4 More companies, including carmaker BMW and insurer Allstate, have pulled their advertising from Fox News' "The O’Reilly Factor" television program days after the New York Times reported Fox and star host Bill O’Reilly paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
* Kite Pharma - presents promising preclinical data from Kite-585, phase 1 clinical study of Kite-585 in patients with multiple Myeloma planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: