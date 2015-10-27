* Q2 profit down 35 pct, lags analysts' estimates
* Q2 U.S. sales down 9 pct
* Expects Nexium generic approval "anytime now"
* Shares fall nearly 6 pct
(Adds company comments, additional details)
MUMBAI, Oct 27 Lupin Ltd, India's
third-largest drugmaker by sales, hopes to win approvals for
some key products in its largest market, the United States, by
the end of this year, after fewer product launches pushed
second-quarter profit below estimates.
Earnings of most Indian generic drugmakers, including Lupin,
were hurt in recent quarters by a slowdown in the pace of
approvals to launch new drugs, afLer the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration overhauled the review process.
Lupin shares tumbled nearly 6 percent to 1,932 rupees, their
lowest in more than a month.
"We ... remain upbeat on the pace of approvals and launches
to pick up by the fourth quarter," Lupin's Managing Director
Nilesh Gupta said in a statement on Tuesday.
Among the drugs it expects approval for this year is its
copy of the big-selling heartburn pill Nexium, for which it
expects an FDA nod "anytime now," Gupta said.
To offset the lag in U.S. approvals, Indian generic
drugmakers have been trying to expand in the region by buying
niche products, or companies with the capability to develop such
products.
Lupin bought U.S. firm GAVIS Pharmaceuticals LLC for $880
million in its largest-ever acquisition in July, gaining access
to portfolio of speciality generic drugs that are harder to
develop and where competition is usually limited.
The company's net profit for the July-September quarter
slumped 35 percent to 4.09 billion rupees ($62.97 million). That
was much below the 5.68 billion rupees analysts on average
estimated, according to Thomson Reuters data. U.S. sales fell
about 9 percent to 11.55 billion rupees.
($1 = 64.9550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)