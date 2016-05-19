MUMBAI May 19 Lupin Ltd, India's
third-largest drugmaker, reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly
net profit, outpacing analysts' estimates mainly due to higher
drug sales in its largest market, the United States.
Net profit for the January-March quarter was 8.07 billion
rupees ($119.91 million), compared with 5.47 billion rupees a
year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected an
average profit of 6.78 billion rupees.
Lupin has benefitted in recent months from a steady pace of
new drug approvals in the United States at a time when most of
its peers have been facing delays in getting approvals due to
regulatory troubles.
($1 = 67.3000 Indian rupees)
