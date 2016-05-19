* Q4 profit 8.07 bln rupees vs 6.78 bln rupees analysts
expected
* U.S. sales up 59 percent
* CEO: To give final response to FDA on Goa in next few
months
* CEO: Inhalation products seen contributing to sales by
2018
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, May 19 Lupin Ltd, India's
third-largest drugmaker, reported a higher than expected
fourth-quarter profit helped mainly by sales of a new diabetes
medicine it launched in its largest market, the United States.
Net profit for the January-March quarter rose to 8.07
billion rupees ($119.91 million) from 5.47 billion rupees a year
earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected an average
profit of 6.78 billion rupees.
Lupin has benefited in recent months from a steady pace of
new drug approvals in the United States at a time when most of
its peers faced delays in getting approvals due to regulatory
troubles.
But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised concerns
over inadequate manufacturing standards at Lupin's Goa factory
in western India in March, worrying investors. Lupin depends on
that plant for about 40 percent of its U.S. sales.
It has been updating the FDA on remediation work it has been
undertaking at Goa, and plans to give a final update "in the
next few months," Chief Executive Vinita Gupta told Reuters.
Net sales in the United States jumped 59 percent in the
fourth quarter, boosted by the launch of Lupin's generic version
of the diabetes drug Glumetza.
India sales were up 15 percent, while in Japan, Lupin's
third-biggest market, sales rose 17 percent. Gupta said the
company faced pressure on margins in Japan, where the government
has imposed price cuts more frequently.
India's generic drugmakers such as Lupin have increasingly
focused in recent years on complex therapy areas such as
injectables, dermatology and opthalmology, where products are
harder to make than plain generics, and competition is limited.
Lupin, which started making inhalation products about three
years ago, plans to launch its first metered-dose inhaler this
year, and first dry powder inhaler next year, Gupta said. The
company expects its inhalation products portfolio to start
contributing to revenue by 2018 or 2019.
The company plans to launch more dermatology products in the
United States in the next few years.
"The products that we'll file (for approval) in the next 12
to 18 months will complete our whole dermatology pipeline wish
list," Gupta said.
($1 = 67.3000 Indian rupees)
