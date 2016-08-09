BRIEF-Ansell Ltd updates on acquisition of Nitritex Limited
* Has acquired Nitritex Limited, a fast-growing UK-based, manufacturer of premium cleanroom and healthcare life sciences consumables
MUMBAI Aug 9 Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker, reported a 68 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating analysts' expectations.
Net profit for the April-June quarter was 8.82 billion rupees ($131.76 million), compared with 5.25 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a profit of 7.95 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 66.9400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Innoviva Inc - on January 28, 2017, Glaxosmithkline (GSK) announced launch of Anoro (umeclidinium/vilanterol) in France Source text - http://bit.ly/2jnKvV8 Further company coverage:
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: