* Says expects double-digit sales growth in India this year
* Q1 profit 8.82 bln rs vs 5.69 bln rs a year earlier
* Shares close down 5.08 pct in Mumbai
MUMBAI, Aug 9 Lupin Ltd, India's
third-largest drugmaker, posted a 55 percent rise in its
first-quarter profit on Tuesday but its shares fell as some
analysts noted the jump was driven in part by a lower tax rate.
Reporting under new Indian Accounting Standard rules, the
company said its net profit rose to 8.82 billion rupees ($132
million) in the three months ended June 30 from 5.69 billion
rupees in the same period last year.
Shares in Lupin fell as much as 6 percent to a one-month low
of 1,598 rupees in Mumbai following the results, before closing
down 5 pct.
An HDFC Securities analyst noted that Lupin's net profit was
in line with the bank's estimate, but that margins were off 2.5
percent, due to higher employee costs.
Sales in North America, Lupin's largest market, surged 82.3
percent, helped by sales of products bought via the acquisition
of Gavis in July, and higher sales of its generic version of
diabetes drug Glumetza. Lupin expects Glumetza, and its generic
form of another diabetes drug, Fortamet, to be "significant
contributors" to sales for the year, Chief Executive Vinita
Gupta told analysts on a conference call.
However, it does expect more competition for Glumetza in the
coming months, after larger peer Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd launched its own generic version last week, Gupta
said.
Sales in Japan, where Lupin bought about 21 drugs from
Shionogi last week to expand its presence there, rose 31 percent
in the quarter.
In India Lupin's second-largest market, growth in sales was
a lower than expected 5.2 percent, hurt largely by the
government's moves to cap drug prices. But CEO Gupta said Lupin
expects double-digit growth in India this year after it
restructured some of the business.
"Between India and Gavis, we are hoping to launch about 25
products this year," Gupta said.
($1 = 66.9400 Indian rupees)
