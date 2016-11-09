(Corrects profit increase to 57.6 pct from 62 percent in
paragraph 1)
MUMBAI Nov 9 Lupin Ltd, India's
third-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 57.6 percent jump
in quarterly profit, but missed analysts' expectations.
The Mumbai-based company, founded by billionaire Desh Bandhu
Gupta, said net profit rose to 6.62 billion rupees ($99.62
million) from 4.20 billion rupees a year earlier.
That compares with an average estimate of a 7.16 billion
rupees profit drawn from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
($1 = 66.4500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Edwina Gibbs
and Subhranshu Sahu)