March 13 Lupus Capital plc said it would sell its oil services division to Phoenix Equity Partners for 75 million pounds, to focus more on its building products business.

Lupus Capital also raised its final dividend by 75 percent to 3.5 pence per share.

The London-based firm said about 30 million pounds of the proceeds from the sale of its unit Gall Thomson, which makes marine breakaway couplings and industrial couplings, would be used to repay the company's debt.

The oil and gas services division contributed only about 8 percent of its revenue in 2011.

For 2011, the company posted a 3 percent fall in underlying profit and said that 2012 had started with sales and orders broadly in line with the prior year.

Lupus Capital, which focuses on the British and U.S. residential housing markets, expected its building products division to outperform its key markets despite difficult market conditions.

Shares of the company were up about 11 percent to 128 pence at 0832 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6404 British pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)