PORT LOUIS May 14 Mauritius hotels group Lux
Island Resorts has reported a rise in pretax profits
for the first nine months of its fiscal year to 124.9 million
rupees ($4.26 million) from 60.4 million rupees buoyed by its
Maldives unit.
The luxury hotel group, which has properties in the Maldives
and Reunion, as well as the Indian Ocean island, said on Tuesday
occupancy rates for the nine months to the end of March rose by
3 percent to reach 76 percent.
Group revenue was up to 2.99 billion rupees from 2.36
billion rupees and earnings per share climbed to 1.06 rupees
from 0.56 rupees, the company said in a statement.
Tourism typically generates about 10 percent of Mauritius's
gross domestic product. European tourists account for two thirds
of arrivals.
The group's unit in Maldives, best-known as the Indian
Ocean's top five-star beach destination, helped push up profits,
despite political turmoil there early this year.
But the performance of the tourism industry in the region
was influenced by the impact of the euro zone crisis, the
company said.
Unfavourable exchange rates are also affecting on the
revenue stream of hotel companies in the region and occupancy
rates are under pressure as the industry enters the low season.
The company, which changed its name from Naiade Resorts,
said it expected results for the year ending June 30 to be about
the same as the previous year.
The results were posted after market had closed. Shares in
Lux fell 0.4 percent to 20.50 rupees.
($1 = 29.3000 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and
Jane Merriman)