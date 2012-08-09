Aug 8 Jeff Kindler, the former chief executive
of Pfizer Inc, has joined venture capital firm Lux
Capital as a partner, Lux said in a statement, where he will
help scout for healthcare investment opportunities and work with
portfolio companies.
Kindler retired from Pfizer in December 2010 after eight
years with the company and was replaced as CEO by Ian Read.
Apart from his new role at Lux Capital, Kindler also serves
on the board of several other pharmaceutical and healthcare
companies. He is also a member of U.S. President Barack Obama's
management advisory board and a director at private equity firm
Starboard Capital Partners.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Paul
Tait)