LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, rated
Aaa/AAA/AAA, on Wednesday announced that it had mandated BCEE,
BGL BNP Paribas, BIL, Deutsche Bank and HSBC to organise a
series of investor meetings ahead of a possible euro benchmark
bond.
A banker on the deal said that the sovereign would be
meeting investors in Frankfurt and London on June 10 and June 17
respectively and that a transaction could follow thereafter.
Luxembourg was last in the public bond market in March when
it failed to draw sufficient demand for a planned EUR1-1.5bn
15-year bond.
Although the issuer had wanted to raise EUR1-1.5bn, it only
managed to print a EUR750m transaction, as demand crawled
northwards to just over EUR800m.
At the time, one banker said that Luxembourg may well come
to the bond market again this year, especially if market
conditions turn more volatile triggering a return of demand for
safer credits.
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)