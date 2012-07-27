LUXEMBOURG, July 27 Cargolux Airlines
International President and CEO Frank Reimen has
stepped down, following his appointment to a government post,
the company said in a statement on Friday.
It said the board would appoint an interim CEO in the near
future, pending the appointment of a new permanent CEO.
From Aug. 1, Reimen will become Luxembourg's High
Commissioner for National Protection, a post that involves
protecting the country against disasters.
Cargolux, based in Luxembourg, is Europe's largest all-cargo
airline and the launch customer for the new generation Boeing
747-8 freighter.
Reimen was named President and CEO of Cargolux in January
2011, but has been involved with the company since 2004 when he
was made government advisor with responsibility for the aviation
and railway sectors.
