LONDON, April 9 Luxembourg is discussing whether
to sign up to a pact to automatically hand over information on
bank deposits, the country's finance minister Luc Frieden said
on Tuesday.
"It has not been decided, it is something that is being
discussed in the government," Frieden told reporters after
giving a speech at an ALFI banking conference.
He said the country's banks had not been impacted by
Cyprus's move to impose levies on deposits and savings as part
of its EU/IMF bailout deal.
Asked whether financial firms had seen an outflow of
deposits since the deal, Frieden said: "Not at all, to the
contrary, we see a lot of people around the world have trust in
the Luxembourg financial sector, especially people in Asia."
