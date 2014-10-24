UPDATE 1-Historic win for Britain's Labour in City of London elections
* Labour to form official opposition in City's authority (Adds details)
LONDON Oct 24 Assets under management of Luxembourg-domiciled funds has risen about 15 pct this year to hit 3 trillion euros ($3.80 trillion)at the end of September, the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry said on Friday.
About 3,900 funds are domiciled in Luxembourg, making it Europe's largest fund centre. Every year, some 100 new fund firms choose the centre to domicile their products and distribute them to more than 70 countries, the trade body said. ($1 = 0.7887 Euros) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* Labour to form official opposition in City's authority (Adds details)
March 24 Barry Meyers is set to rejoin JPMorgan Chase & Co. from Barclays Plc to take on the role of Managing Director of UK Equity Capital Markets (ECM), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.