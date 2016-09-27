LONDON, Sept 27 The Luxembourg Stock Exchange
launched a platform for green bonds on Tuesday, called
Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX), to set a new benchmark for the
growing market.
Green bonds are used to help finance projects such as
renewable energy and low-carbon transport. Issuance could reach
$75 billion this year, according to estimates by Moody's
Investor Service.
The exchange said it is the first stock exchange globally to
introduce a platform for green financial instruments.
LGX will become the platform for most of the 114 green bonds
listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, which are worth over
$45 billion. The exchange said it also aims to become the main
centre for sustainable finance in Europe.
"The green market has enormous potential but this needs to
be matched by interest from investors. By setting strict
standards for green securities, LGX aims to create an
environment where the market can prosper," Robert Scharfe,
chief executive of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange said in a
statement.
Access to LGX will be limited to issuers who can clearly
show the environmental benefit of the bond; show that the
proceeds will be used for financing or refinancing projects
which are fully environmentally friendly and provide both an
independent external review of the bond and reporting after the
bond is issued.
Access to LGX will be banned for securities related to
nuclear power production; animal testing for cosmetics and other
non-medical products; medical testing on endangered species and
fossil fuels, the exchange said.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)