Oct 1 Luxembourg has issued its first 200
million euro ($254 million) five-year Islamic bond, distributed
across 29 accounts with an order book that was more than two
times oversubscribed, the finance ministry said.
Luxembourg becomes the first AAA-rated government to issue
euro-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, following London, Hong
Kong and South Africa in issuing sharia-compliant debt this
year.
The choice of currency might have dampened appetite for the
deal in a market which favours dollar-denominated sukuk.
Luxembourg's sukuk attracted orders smaller than the $2.2
billion and $4.7 billion that South Africa and Hong Kong
achieved for their respective dollar-denominated deals.
The AAA-rated sovereign priced the sukuk at a profit rate of
0.436 percent, with half of the sukuk placed with central banks
and other official institutions, the finance ministry said late
on Tuesday.
Banks took 40 percent of the issue, highlighting the growing
appetite for high-rated listed sukuk that can qualify for use by
Islamic banks to help meet their capital adequacy requirements.
By geographic distribution, 61 percent of the issue was
allocated to investors from the Middle East, while European
investors took 20 percent and Asia 19 percent.
The sukuk, rated AAA by Standard and Poor's, used an ijara
structure, a sharia-compliant sale and lease-back contract which
is underpinned by government-owned properties.
Sovereign sukuk like the one from Luxembourg are designed to
boost the Islamic finance credentials of issuing governments to
help attract business from the Gulf and southeast Asia.
The Duchy has built an active role in the industry: it is a
major domicile for Islamic mutual funds and remains the only
regulator in Europe that is a member of the Malaysia-based
Islamic Financial Services Board, one of the industry's main
standard-setting bodies.
Luxembourg hired HSBC, BNP Paribas, Banque Internationale à
Luxembourg and Qatar-based QInvest to arrange its sukuk.
