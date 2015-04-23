BRUSSELS, April 23 A Luxembourg court has
charged a French journalist with aiding the leaking of
confidential information at accounting firm PWC, which led to
the disclosures about custom made tax deals for large
corporations known as LuxLeaks.
The Luxembourg court's decision comes after two former
employees of PWC were charged with theft, breaching professional
confidentiality and fraudulent access to data systems, in
December and January.
"The judge charged him with being the co-author, or
accomplice, of the offences committed by one of the former PWC
employees," the court said in a statement. It did not name the
journalist.
The leaked documents showed that large corporations
including PepsiCo, AIG and Deutsche Bank
, secured deals from Luxembourg to slash their tax
bills.
Tax avoidance is legal but companies which use complex
structures to reduce their tax bills are coming under increasing
scrutiny from the public, and legislators internationally, who
have promised to crack down on the practices.
Following the LuxLeaks disclosures, the European Union
introduced rules which obliged member states to tell neighbours
about new cross-border tax rulings and also have to divulge
information on existing deals within three months.
Two years ago, a Swiss court sentenced a German-born man to
three years in jail for selling client data from Swiss bank
Julius Baer to the German tax authorities.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alison Williams)